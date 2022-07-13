Mishtann Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore, up 118.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore in June 2022 up 118.71% from Rs. 72.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2022 up 215.84% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.25 crore in June 2022 up 198.69% from Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2021.

Mishtann Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Mishtann Foods shares closed at 8.84 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.19% returns over the last 6 months and 193.69% over the last 12 months.