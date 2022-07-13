 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mishtann Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore, up 118.71% Y-o-Y

Jul 13, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishtann Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore in June 2022 up 118.71% from Rs. 72.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2022 up 215.84% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.25 crore in June 2022 up 198.69% from Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2021.

Mishtann Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Mishtann Foods shares closed at 8.84 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.19% returns over the last 6 months and 193.69% over the last 12 months.

Mishtann Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.27 153.47 72.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.27 153.47 72.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 138.29 130.20 65.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.36 0.12 0.02
Depreciation 0.20 0.23 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.38 0.82 0.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.04 22.10 5.86
Other Income 0.01 -- 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.05 22.10 5.87
Interest 1.10 1.15 0.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.95 20.95 5.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.95 20.95 5.05
Tax 5.92 7.79 1.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.03 13.16 3.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.03 13.16 3.49
Equity Share Capital 100.00 50.00 50.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.26 0.07
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.26 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.26 0.07
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.26 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 13, 2022 08:44 am
