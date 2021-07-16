Mishtann Foods Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.36 crore, up 168.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.36 crore in June 2021 up 168.2% from Rs. 26.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2021 up 3420.26% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2021 up 1122% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2020.

Mishtann Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

Mishtann Foods shares closed at 6.09 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.49% returns over the last 6 months and -43.97% over the last 12 months.