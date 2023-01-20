Mishtann Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore in December 2022 up 10.8% from Rs. 147.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.70 crore in December 2022 up 70.14% from Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.61 crore in December 2022 up 77.75% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.

Mishtann Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

Mishtann Foods shares closed at 10.31 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -39.46% over the last 12 months.