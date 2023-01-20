English
    Mishtann Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishtann Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore in December 2022 up 10.8% from Rs. 147.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.70 crore in December 2022 up 70.14% from Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.61 crore in December 2022 up 77.75% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.

    Mishtann Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

    Mishtann Foods shares closed at 10.31 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -39.46% over the last 12 months.

    Mishtann Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations163.64159.58147.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations163.64159.58147.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials140.39140.28134.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.390.27
    Depreciation0.200.200.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.450.590.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.4118.1212.48
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.4118.1212.48
    Interest1.371.090.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.0517.0311.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.0517.0311.65
    Tax7.355.973.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.7011.068.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.7011.068.05
    Equity Share Capital100.00100.0050.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.110.16
    Diluted EPS0.140.110.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.110.16
    Diluted EPS0.140.110.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
