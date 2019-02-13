Mishtann Foods Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 119.58 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.58 crore in December 2018 down 3.32% from Rs. 123.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2018 up 16.9% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2018 up 38.6% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2017.

Mishtann Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.71 in December 2017.

Mishtann Foods shares closed at 45.65 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 1,035.57% returns over the last 6 months and 1,572.16% over the last 12 months.