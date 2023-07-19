English
    Mishtann Foods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 293.94 crore, up 85.73% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mishtann Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 293.94 crore in June 2023 up 85.73% from Rs. 158.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.91 crore in June 2023 up 524.83% from Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.76 crore in June 2023 up 298.68% from Rs. 18.25 crore in June 2022.

    Mishtann Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

    Mishtann Foods shares closed at 13.45 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.29% returns over the last 6 months and 56.76% over the last 12 months.

    Mishtann Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Dec'17
    Net Sales/Income from operations293.94168.89177.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations293.94168.89177.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials181.98144.80163.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----9.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.860.160.37
    Depreciation0.170.200.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.350.610.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.5823.113.70
    Other Income0.010.040.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.5923.153.71
    Interest1.331.360.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.2621.792.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.2621.792.91
    Tax2.357.650.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.9114.142.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.9114.142.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates68.9114.142.66
    Equity Share Capital100.00100.0010.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.690.142.65
    Diluted EPS0.690.142.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.690.142.65
    Diluted EPS0.690.142.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    July 19, 2023

