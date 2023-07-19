Mishtann Foods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 293.94 crore, up 85.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.94 crore in June 2023 up 85.73% from Rs. 158.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.91 crore in June 2023 up 524.83% from Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.76 crore in June 2023 up 298.68% from Rs. 18.25 crore in June 2022.

Mishtann Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

Mishtann Foods shares closed at 13.45 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.29% returns over the last 6 months and 56.76% over the last 12 months.