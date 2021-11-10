Mishra Dhatu Ni Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 187.92 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.92 crore in September 2021 up 14.75% from Rs. 163.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.63 crore in September 2021 up 3.27% from Rs. 32.57 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.97 crore in September 2021 up 0.35% from Rs. 53.78 crore in September 2020.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.74 in September 2020.

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 198.60 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.53% returns over the last 6 months and 6.72% over the last 12 months.