Mishra Dhatu Ni Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 344.57 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.57 crore in March 2023 up 6.58% from Rs. 323.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.11 crore in March 2023 down 18.37% from Rs. 80.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.25 crore in March 2023 down 18.42% from Rs. 137.60 crore in March 2022.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.32 in March 2022.

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 230.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.68% returns over the last 6 months and 39.20% over the last 12 months.