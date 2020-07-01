Mishra Dhatu Ni Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 203.63 crore, down 39.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.63 crore in March 2020 down 39.47% from Rs. 336.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.39 crore in March 2020 down 49.7% from Rs. 80.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.31 crore in March 2020 down 47.74% from Rs. 123.05 crore in March 2019.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.29 in March 2019.

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 218.00 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.37% returns over the last 6 months and 68.99% over the last 12 months.