App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mishra Dhatu Ni Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 203.63 crore, down 39.47% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 203.63 crore in March 2020 down 39.47% from Rs. 336.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.39 crore in March 2020 down 49.7% from Rs. 80.29 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.31 crore in March 2020 down 47.74% from Rs. 123.05 crore in March 2019.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.29 in March 2019.

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 218.00 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.37% returns over the last 6 months and 68.99% over the last 12 months.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations203.14206.02333.95
Other Operating Income0.500.872.48
Total Income From Operations203.63206.89336.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials80.4091.4689.41
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.86-47.3817.62
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.5329.7831.39
Depreciation6.637.115.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses74.4475.7687.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.4950.16104.73
Other Income14.199.3812.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.6859.54117.08
Interest1.971.102.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.7058.45114.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax55.7058.45114.85
Tax15.32-2.0634.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.3960.5080.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.3960.5080.29
Equity Share Capital187.34187.34187.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.163.234.29
Diluted EPS2.163.234.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.163.234.29
Diluted EPS2.163.234.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Mishra Dhatu Ni #Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.