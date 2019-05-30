Mishra Dhatu Ni Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 336.43 crore, up 8.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.43 crore in March 2019 up 8.23% from Rs. 310.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.29 crore in March 2019 up 3.62% from Rs. 77.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.05 crore in March 2019 down 2.26% from Rs. 125.89 crore in March 2018.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.14 in March 2018.

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 137.25 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.24% returns over the last 6 months and -0.97% over the last 12 months.