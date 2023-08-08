English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mishra Dhatu Ni Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 187.72 crore, up 63.34% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 187.72 crore in June 2023 up 63.34% from Rs. 114.93 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.54 crore in June 2023 up 4.76% from Rs. 17.70 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.56 crore in June 2023 up 22.64% from Rs. 40.41 crore in June 2022.
    Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2022.Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 365.50 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 80.85% returns over the last 6 months and 112.62% over the last 12 months.
    Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations187.72344.57109.39
    Other Operating Income----5.54
    Total Income From Operations187.72344.57114.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials157.60132.13106.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-107.94-14.21-118.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.1932.5026.88
    Depreciation14.1913.7012.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.3394.0067.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.3586.4520.65
    Other Income8.0212.107.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.3798.5528.04
    Interest8.638.094.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.7390.4623.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.7390.4623.40
    Tax8.1924.355.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.5466.1117.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.5466.1117.70
    Equity Share Capital187.34187.34187.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.993.530.94
    Diluted EPS0.993.530.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.993.530.94
    Diluted EPS0.993.530.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Mishra Dhatu Ni #Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!