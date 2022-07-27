 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mishra Dhatu Ni Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.93 crore, up 0.77% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.93 crore in June 2022 up 0.77% from Rs. 114.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.70 crore in June 2022 down 5.9% from Rs. 18.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.41 crore in June 2022 up 19.84% from Rs. 33.72 crore in June 2021.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2021.

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 169.80 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.44% returns over the last 6 months and -10.58% over the last 12 months.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 109.39 314.90 112.95
Other Operating Income 5.54 8.39 1.11
Total Income From Operations 114.93 323.29 114.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 106.64 98.15 29.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -118.75 -28.88 -10.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.88 32.20 29.22
Depreciation 12.37 12.10 6.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.14 99.91 40.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.65 109.81 18.67
Other Income 7.39 15.69 8.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.04 125.50 26.86
Interest 4.63 15.04 1.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.40 110.46 25.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.40 110.46 25.06
Tax 5.70 29.47 6.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.70 80.99 18.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.70 80.99 18.81
Equity Share Capital 187.34 187.34 187.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.94 4.32 1.00
Diluted EPS 0.94 4.32 1.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.94 4.32 1.00
Diluted EPS 0.94 4.32 1.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:11 pm
