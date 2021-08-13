Mishra Dhatu Ni Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 114.05 crore, up 0.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.05 crore in June 2021 up 0.49% from Rs. 113.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.81 crore in June 2021 up 2147.61% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.72 crore in June 2021 up 259.87% from Rs. 9.37 crore in June 2020.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 188.70 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)