Mishra Dhatu Ni Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 132.15 crore, up 24.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.15 crore in June 2019 up 24.65% from Rs. 106.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.00 crore in June 2019 up 79.4% from Rs. 12.82 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.78 crore in June 2019 up 58.34% from Rs. 27.65 crore in June 2018.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2018.

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 115.25 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and -18.15% over the last 12 months.