Mishra Dhatu Ni Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.50 crore, down 1.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.50 crore in December 2022 down 1.16% from Rs. 234.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.50 crore in December 2022 down 10.21% from Rs. 42.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.55 crore in December 2022 up 9.1% from Rs. 68.33 crore in December 2021.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2021.

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 202.25 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.66% returns over the last 6 months and 5.31% over the last 12 months.