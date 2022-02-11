Mishra Dhatu Ni Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 234.22 crore, up 23.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.22 crore in December 2021 up 23.22% from Rs. 190.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.88 crore in December 2021 down 28.56% from Rs. 60.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.33 crore in December 2021 down 24.8% from Rs. 90.86 crore in December 2020.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.20 in December 2020.

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 188.90 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)