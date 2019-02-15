Mishra Dhatu Ni Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 153.23 crore, up 4.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.23 crore in December 2018 up 4.14% from Rs. 147.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.91 crore in December 2018 down 36.15% from Rs. 26.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.66 crore in December 2018 down 15.65% from Rs. 36.35 crore in December 2017.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.41 in December 2017.

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 117.80 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.66% returns over the last 6 months and 30.82% over the last 12 months.