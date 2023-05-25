English
    Mishra Dhatu Ni Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 344.57 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 344.57 crore in March 2023 up 6.58% from Rs. 323.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.26 crore in March 2023 down 18.26% from Rs. 81.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.25 crore in March 2023 down 18.42% from Rs. 137.60 crore in March 2022.

    Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.33 in March 2022.

    Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 224.20 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.46% returns over the last 6 months and 35.22% over the last 12 months.

    Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations344.57231.50314.90
    Other Operating Income----8.39
    Total Income From Operations344.57231.50323.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.1371.1498.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.21-25.97-28.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.5033.2732.20
    Depreciation13.7013.5812.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.0087.3999.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.4552.10109.81
    Other Income12.108.8715.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.5560.97125.50
    Interest8.097.1615.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.4653.81110.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax90.4653.81110.46
    Tax24.3515.3129.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.1138.5080.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.1138.5080.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.150.130.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates66.2638.6381.06
    Equity Share Capital187.34187.34187.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.542.064.33
    Diluted EPS3.542.064.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.542.064.33
    Diluted EPS3.542.064.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

