Mishra Dhatu Ni Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.29 crore, down 6.53% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 323.29 crore in March 2022 down 6.53% from Rs. 345.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.06 crore in March 2022 up 8.5% from Rs. 74.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.60 crore in March 2022 up 23.87% from Rs. 111.08 crore in March 2021.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.99 in March 2021.

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 167.05 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 323.29 234.22 345.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 323.29 234.22 345.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.15 133.76 34.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.88 -62.45 74.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.20 29.88 34.11
Depreciation 12.10 7.02 6.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.91 70.02 99.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.81 55.99 96.31
Other Income 15.69 5.32 7.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.50 61.31 104.27
Interest 15.04 3.05 2.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.46 58.26 101.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 110.46 58.26 101.53
Tax 29.47 15.38 26.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.99 42.88 74.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.99 42.88 74.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.07 0.05 0.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 81.06 42.92 74.71
Equity Share Capital 187.34 187.34 187.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.33 2.29 3.99
Diluted EPS 4.33 2.29 3.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.33 2.29 3.99
Diluted EPS 4.33 2.29 3.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 03:30 pm
