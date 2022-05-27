Mishra Dhatu Ni Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.29 crore, down 6.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.29 crore in March 2022 down 6.53% from Rs. 345.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.06 crore in March 2022 up 8.5% from Rs. 74.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.60 crore in March 2022 up 23.87% from Rs. 111.08 crore in March 2021.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.99 in March 2021.

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 167.05 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)