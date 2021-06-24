MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mishra Dhatu Ni Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 345.88 crore, up 69.85% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 345.88 crore in March 2021 up 69.85% from Rs. 203.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.71 crore in March 2021 up 92.76% from Rs. 38.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.08 crore in March 2021 up 72.73% from Rs. 64.31 crore in March 2020.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.07 in March 2020.

Close

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 206.30 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.19% returns over the last 6 months and -3.08% over the last 12 months.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations345.88190.09203.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations345.88190.09203.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials34.8964.6080.40
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks74.74-39.43-34.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.1130.2633.53
Depreciation6.816.836.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses99.0148.2474.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.3179.5943.49
Other Income7.954.4514.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.2784.0357.68
Interest2.743.381.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax101.5380.6555.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax101.5380.6555.70
Tax26.9020.6315.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.6260.0240.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.6260.0240.39
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.090.11-1.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates74.7160.1338.76
Equity Share Capital187.34187.34187.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.993.212.07
Diluted EPS3.993.212.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.993.212.07
Diluted EPS3.993.212.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Mishra Dhatu Ni #Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:44 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.