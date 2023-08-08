Mishra Dhatu Ni Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 187.72 crore, up 63.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.72 crore in June 2023 up 63.34% from Rs. 114.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.71 crore in June 2023 up 5.32% from Rs. 17.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.56 crore in June 2023 up 22.64% from Rs. 40.41 crore in June 2022.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.90 in June 2022.

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 365.50 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 80.85% returns over the last 6 months and 112.62% over the last 12 months.