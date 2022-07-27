English
    Mishra Dhatu Ni Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.93 crore, up 0.77% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2022 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.93 crore in June 2022 up 0.77% from Rs. 114.05 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.77 crore in June 2022 down 4.97% from Rs. 18.69 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.41 crore in June 2022 up 19.84% from Rs. 33.72 crore in June 2021.

    Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2021.

    Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 169.80 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.44% returns over the last 6 months and -10.58% over the last 12 months.

    Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.39314.90112.95
    Other Operating Income5.548.391.11
    Total Income From Operations114.93323.29114.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials106.6498.1529.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-118.75-28.88-10.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.8832.2029.22
    Depreciation12.3712.106.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.1499.9140.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.65109.8118.67
    Other Income7.3915.698.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.04125.5026.86
    Interest4.6315.041.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.40110.4625.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.40110.4625.06
    Tax5.7029.476.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.7080.9918.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.7080.9918.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.060.07-0.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.7781.0618.69
    Equity Share Capital187.34187.34187.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.904.331.00
    Diluted EPS0.904.331.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.904.331.00
    Diluted EPS0.904.331.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:22 pm
