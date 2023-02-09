Mishra Dhatu Ni Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.50 crore, down 1.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.50 crore in December 2022 down 1.16% from Rs. 234.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.63 crore in December 2022 down 10% from Rs. 42.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.55 crore in December 2022 up 9.1% from Rs. 68.33 crore in December 2021.