 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mishra Dhatu Ni Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.50 crore, down 1.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 231.50 crore in December 2022 down 1.16% from Rs. 234.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.63 crore in December 2022 down 10% from Rs. 42.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.55 crore in December 2022 up 9.1% from Rs. 68.33 crore in December 2021.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 231.50 180.95 234.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 231.50 180.95 234.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 71.14 81.27 133.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.97 -69.39 -62.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.27 33.17 29.88
Depreciation 13.58 13.35 7.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 87.39 77.24 70.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.10 45.31 55.99
Other Income 8.87 9.41 5.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.97 54.73 61.31
Interest 7.16 5.85 3.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.81 48.87 58.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.81 48.87 58.26
Tax 15.31 15.31 15.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.50 33.56 42.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.50 33.56 42.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.13 0.05 0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.63 33.61 42.92
Equity Share Capital 187.34 187.34 187.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 1.79 2.29
Diluted EPS 2.06 1.79 2.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 1.79 2.29
Diluted EPS 2.06 1.79 2.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited