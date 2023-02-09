English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mishra Dhatu Ni Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.50 crore, down 1.16% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 231.50 crore in December 2022 down 1.16% from Rs. 234.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.63 crore in December 2022 down 10% from Rs. 42.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.55 crore in December 2022 up 9.1% from Rs. 68.33 crore in December 2021.

    Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations231.50180.95234.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations231.50180.95234.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.1481.27133.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.97-69.39-62.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.2733.1729.88
    Depreciation13.5813.357.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses87.3977.2470.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.1045.3155.99
    Other Income8.879.415.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.9754.7361.31
    Interest7.165.853.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.8148.8758.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.8148.8758.26
    Tax15.3115.3115.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.5033.5642.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.5033.5642.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.130.050.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.6333.6142.92
    Equity Share Capital187.34187.34187.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.061.792.29
    Diluted EPS2.061.792.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.061.792.29
    Diluted EPS2.061.792.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited