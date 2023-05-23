Mishka Exim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, down 83.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishka Exim are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in March 2023 down 83.66% from Rs. 9.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 147.97% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
Mishka Exim shares closed at 79.53 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 125.62% returns over the last 6 months and 175.67% over the last 12 months.
|Mishka Exim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.59
|5.20
|9.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.59
|5.20
|9.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.39
|5.17
|9.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.33
|0.07
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.11
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.20
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.05
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.15
|-0.13
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.15
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|-0.11
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|-0.15
|-0.13
|Tax
|-0.15
|0.00
|-0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|-0.16
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|-0.16
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|14.45
|14.45
|14.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.11
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.11
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.11
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.11
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited