Mishka Exim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, down 83.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in March 2023 down 83.66% from Rs. 9.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 147.97% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Mishka Exim shares closed at 79.53 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 125.62% returns over the last 6 months and 175.67% over the last 12 months.