English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mishka Exim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, down 83.66% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishka Exim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in March 2023 down 83.66% from Rs. 9.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 147.97% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Mishka Exim shares closed at 79.53 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 125.62% returns over the last 6 months and 175.67% over the last 12 months.

    Mishka Exim
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.595.209.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.595.209.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.395.179.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.330.07-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.020.05
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.110.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.20-0.13
    Other Income0.060.050.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.15-0.13
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.19-0.15-0.13
    Exceptional Items-0.11----
    P/L Before Tax-0.29-0.15-0.13
    Tax-0.150.00-0.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.14-0.160.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.14-0.160.30
    Equity Share Capital14.4514.4514.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.110.21
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.110.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.110.21
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.110.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mishka Exim #Results #trading
    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am