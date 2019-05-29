Mishka Exim Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore, up 759.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore in March 2019 up 759.4% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 up 144.86% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 up 18.52% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2018.

Mishka Exim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2018.

Mishka Exim shares closed at 29.20 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)