    Mishka Exim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.65% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishka Exim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 99.65% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 60.37% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    Mishka Exim shares closed at 34.10 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.19% returns over the last 6 months and 8.60% over the last 12 months.

    Mishka Exim
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.011.592.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.011.592.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.281.392.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.270.330.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.02
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.070.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.24-0.14
    Other Income0.050.060.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.19-0.09
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.19-0.09
    Exceptional Items---0.11--
    P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.29-0.09
    Tax-0.02-0.150.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.14-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.14-0.09
    Equity Share Capital14.4514.4514.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.10-0.64
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.10-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.10-0.64
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.10-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

