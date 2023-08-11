Mishka Exim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 99.65% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 60.37% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Mishka Exim shares closed at 34.10 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.19% returns over the last 6 months and 8.60% over the last 12 months.