Mishka Exim Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore, up 3180.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore in June 2021 up 3180.49% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 down 384.4% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Mishka Exim shares closed at 34.10 on July 28, 2021 (BSE)