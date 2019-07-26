Mishka Exim Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 73.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishka Exim are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in June 2019 up 73.62% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2019 up 32.43% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 up 36.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2018.
Mishka Exim shares closed at 33.45 on July 19, 2019 (BSE)
|Mishka Exim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.09
|4.91
|0.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.09
|4.91
|0.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.30
|4.51
|0.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.24
|0.06
|-0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.08
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.21
|-0.17
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.07
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.28
|-0.15
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.28
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.28
|-0.15
|Tax
|--
|-0.05
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.32
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.32
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|14.45
|14.45
|14.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.22
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.22
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.22
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.22
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
