Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mishka Exim Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 73.62% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishka Exim are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in June 2019 up 73.62% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2019 up 32.43% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 up 36.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2018.

Mishka Exim shares closed at 33.45 on July 19, 2019 (BSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations1.094.910.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.094.910.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.304.510.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.240.06-0.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.010.020.03
Depreciation0.040.040.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.110.080.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.120.21-0.17
Other Income0.010.070.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.28-0.15
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.110.28-0.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.110.28-0.15
Tax---0.050.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.110.32-0.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.110.32-0.17
Equity Share Capital14.4514.4514.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.080.22-0.11
Diluted EPS-0.080.22-0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.080.22-0.11
Diluted EPS-0.080.22-0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 05:21 pm

