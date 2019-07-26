Mishka Exim Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 73.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in June 2019 up 73.62% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2019 up 32.43% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 up 36.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2018.

Mishka Exim shares closed at 33.45 on July 19, 2019 (BSE)