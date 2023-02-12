Mishka Exim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishka Exim are:Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore in December 2022 up 24.4% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 820.45% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
|Mishka Exim shares closed at 49.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.05% returns over the last 6 months and 78.83% over the last 12 months.
|Mishka Exim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.20
|2.03
|4.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.20
|2.03
|4.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.17
|1.90
|3.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.07
|0.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.03
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.02
|0.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.02
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|0.02
|0.01
|Tax
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|-0.01
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|-0.01
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|14.45
|14.45
|14.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.01
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.01
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.01
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.01
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited