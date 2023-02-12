 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mishka Exim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishka Exim are:Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore in December 2022 up 24.4% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 820.45% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021. Mishka Exim shares closed at 49.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.05% returns over the last 6 months and 78.83% over the last 12 months.
Mishka Exim
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations5.202.034.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.202.034.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods5.171.903.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.070.070.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.020.020.06
Depreciation0.030.030.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.110.050.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.03-0.06
Other Income0.050.050.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.020.01
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.150.020.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.150.020.01
Tax0.000.03-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.010.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.010.02
Equity Share Capital14.4514.4514.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.11-0.010.02
Diluted EPS-0.11-0.010.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.11-0.010.02
Diluted EPS-0.11-0.010.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 08:55 am