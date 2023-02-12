English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mishka Exim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishka Exim are:Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore in December 2022 up 24.4% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 820.45% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.Mishka Exim shares closed at 49.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.05% returns over the last 6 months and 78.83% over the last 12 months.
    Mishka Exim
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.202.034.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.202.034.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.171.903.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.070.070.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.06
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.050.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.03-0.06
    Other Income0.050.050.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.020.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.150.020.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.150.020.01
    Tax0.000.03-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.010.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.010.02
    Equity Share Capital14.4514.4514.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.010.02
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.010.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.010.02
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.010.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited