Mishka Exim Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore, up 2.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore in December 2018 up 2.27% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 up 168.83% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 up 241.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

Mishka Exim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Mishka Exim shares closed at 24.80 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 27.84% returns over the last 6 months and -1.59% over the last 12 months.