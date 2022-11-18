 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mishka Exim Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, up 144.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mishka Exim are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in September 2022 up 144.39% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 94.38% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Mishka Exim shares closed at 35.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 0.72% over the last 12 months.

Mishka Exim
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.03 4.32 0.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.03 4.32 0.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.90 4.16 0.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 0.20 0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.05
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.06 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.14 -0.22
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.09 -0.18
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 -0.09 -0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 -0.09 -0.18
Tax 0.03 0.00 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.09 -0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.09 -0.16
Minority Interest -- 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.01 -0.09 -0.15
Equity Share Capital 14.45 14.45 14.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.07 -0.10
Diluted EPS -- -0.07 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.07 -0.10
Diluted EPS -- -0.07 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm