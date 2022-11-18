English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mishka Exim Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, up 144.39% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mishka Exim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in September 2022 up 144.39% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 94.38% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    Mishka Exim shares closed at 35.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 0.72% over the last 12 months.

    Mishka Exim
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.034.320.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.034.320.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.904.160.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.070.200.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.05
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.060.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.14-0.22
    Other Income0.050.050.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.02-0.09-0.18
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.02-0.09-0.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.02-0.09-0.18
    Tax0.030.00-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.09-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.09-0.16
    Minority Interest--0.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.01-0.09-0.15
    Equity Share Capital14.4514.4514.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.07-0.10
    Diluted EPS---0.07-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.07-0.10
    Diluted EPS---0.07-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mishka Exim #Results #trading
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm