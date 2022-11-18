Mishka Exim Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, up 144.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in September 2022 up 144.39% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 94.38% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Mishka Exim shares closed at 35.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 0.72% over the last 12 months.