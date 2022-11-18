Mishka Exim Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, up 144.39% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mishka Exim are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in September 2022 up 144.39% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 94.38% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.
Mishka Exim shares closed at 35.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 0.72% over the last 12 months.
|Mishka Exim
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.03
|4.32
|0.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.03
|4.32
|0.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.90
|4.16
|0.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.20
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.14
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.09
|-0.18
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.09
|-0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|-0.09
|-0.18
|Tax
|0.03
|0.00
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.09
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.09
|-0.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.01
|-0.09
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|14.45
|14.45
|14.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.07
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.07
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.07
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.07
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited