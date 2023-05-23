Mishka Exim Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 80.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mishka Exim are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in March 2023 down 80.69% from Rs. 9.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 172.76% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.
Mishka Exim shares closed at 79.53 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 125.62% returns over the last 6 months and 175.67% over the last 12 months.
|Mishka Exim
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.91
|5.40
|9.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.91
|5.40
|9.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.82
|5.46
|9.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|-0.02
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.09
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.19
|-0.12
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.05
|-0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.14
|-0.15
|Interest
|0.03
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.14
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|-0.11
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|-0.14
|-0.17
|Tax
|-0.17
|0.01
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.15
|0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.15
|0.27
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.20
|-0.15
|0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|14.45
|14.45
|14.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.10
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.10
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.10
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.10
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited