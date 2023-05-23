Mishka Exim Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 80.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in March 2023 down 80.69% from Rs. 9.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 172.76% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Mishka Exim shares closed at 79.53 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 125.62% returns over the last 6 months and 175.67% over the last 12 months.