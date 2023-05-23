English
    Mishka Exim Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 80.69% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mishka Exim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in March 2023 down 80.69% from Rs. 9.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 172.76% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Mishka Exim shares closed at 79.53 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 125.62% returns over the last 6 months and 175.67% over the last 12 months.

    Mishka Exim
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.915.409.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.915.409.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.825.469.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.25-0.02-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.020.05
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.090.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-0.19-0.12
    Other Income0.060.05-0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-0.14-0.15
    Interest0.03--0.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.26-0.14-0.17
    Exceptional Items-0.11----
    P/L Before Tax-0.36-0.14-0.17
    Tax-0.170.01-0.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.20-0.150.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.20-0.150.27
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.20-0.150.27
    Equity Share Capital14.4514.4514.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.100.19
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.100.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.100.19
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.100.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

