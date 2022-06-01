Mishka Exim Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore, up 2056.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore in March 2022 up 2056.48% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 3822.22% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Mishka Exim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Mishka Exim shares closed at 28.85 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.74% returns over the last 6 months and -9.56% over the last 12 months.