Mishka Exim Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 97.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 97.34% from Rs. 4.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 70.15% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Mishka Exim shares closed at 34.10 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.19% returns over the last 6 months and 8.60% over the last 12 months.