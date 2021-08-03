Mishka Exim Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore, up 3316.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore in June 2021 up 3316.95% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 down 404.91% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Mishka Exim shares closed at 34.10 on July 28, 2021 (BSE)