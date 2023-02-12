Mishka Exim Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore, up 29.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore in December 2022 up 29.19% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 518.72% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 283.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.