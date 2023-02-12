 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mishka Exim Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore, up 29.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mishka Exim are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore in December 2022 up 29.19% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 518.72% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 283.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Mishka Exim
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.40 2.03 4.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.40 2.03 4.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.46 1.90 3.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 0.07 0.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.07
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.04 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.02 -0.07
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 0.02 0.03
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 0.02 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.14 0.02 0.03
Tax 0.01 0.03 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 -0.01 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 -0.01 0.04
Minority Interest 0.00 -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.15 -0.01 0.04
Equity Share Capital 14.45 14.45 14.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.10 -- 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.10 -- 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited