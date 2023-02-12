English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mishka Exim Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore, up 29.19% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mishka Exim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore in December 2022 up 29.19% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 518.72% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 283.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Mishka Exim
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.402.034.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.402.034.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.461.903.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.070.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.07
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.040.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.02-0.07
    Other Income0.050.050.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.140.020.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.140.020.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.140.020.03
    Tax0.010.03-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.15-0.010.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.15-0.010.04
    Minority Interest0.00--0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.15-0.010.04
    Equity Share Capital14.4514.4514.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.010.02
    Diluted EPS-0.10--0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.010.02
    Diluted EPS-0.10--0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited