Mishka Exim Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore, up 29.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore in December 2022 up 29.19% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 518.72% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 283.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Mishka Exim shares closed at 49.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.05% returns over the last 6 months and 78.83% over the last 12 months.