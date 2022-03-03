Mishka Exim Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, up 358.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in December 2021 up 358.3% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 84.26% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 76.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

Mishka Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2020.

Mishka Exim shares closed at 27.00 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)