Mirza Intl Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 271.70 crore, down 11.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.70 crore in September 2020 down 11.22% from Rs. 306.04 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.38 crore in September 2020 down 33.32% from Rs. 9.56 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.76 crore in September 2020 down 27.52% from Rs. 45.20 crore in September 2019.

Mirza Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in September 2019.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 46.85 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.36% returns over the last 6 months and -24.56% over the last 12 months.