Mirza Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 442.67 crore, up 41.71% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirza International are:

Net Sales at Rs 442.67 crore in March 2022 up 41.71% from Rs. 312.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.76 crore in March 2022 up 234.51% from Rs. 8.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.79 crore in March 2022 up 45.27% from Rs. 39.78 crore in March 2021.

Mirza Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2021.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 230.05 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 133.55% returns over the last 6 months and 330.81% over the last 12 months.

Mirza International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 442.67 585.37 312.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 442.67 585.37 312.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 89.10 63.66 50.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 215.48 244.27 103.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -72.72 40.25 12.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.75 27.46 24.35
Depreciation 10.15 17.25 19.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 112.85 131.84 82.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.05 60.63 19.57
Other Income -11.41 5.40 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.64 66.03 19.94
Interest 6.67 6.48 7.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.97 59.56 12.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.97 59.56 12.53
Tax 11.21 16.96 3.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.76 42.60 8.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.76 42.60 8.90
Equity Share Capital 24.06 24.06 24.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.47 3.54 0.74
Diluted EPS 2.47 3.54 0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.47 3.54 0.74
Diluted EPS 2.47 3.54 0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:22 am
