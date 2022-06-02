English
    Mirza Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 442.67 crore, up 41.71% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirza International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 442.67 crore in March 2022 up 41.71% from Rs. 312.38 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.76 crore in March 2022 up 234.51% from Rs. 8.90 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.79 crore in March 2022 up 45.27% from Rs. 39.78 crore in March 2021.

    Mirza Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2021.

    Mirza Intl shares closed at 230.05 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 133.55% returns over the last 6 months and 330.81% over the last 12 months.

    Mirza International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations442.67585.37312.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations442.67585.37312.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.1063.6650.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods215.48244.27103.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-72.7240.2512.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.7527.4624.35
    Depreciation10.1517.2519.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.85131.8482.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.0560.6319.57
    Other Income-11.415.400.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.6466.0319.94
    Interest6.676.487.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.9759.5612.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.9759.5612.53
    Tax11.2116.963.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.7642.608.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.7642.608.90
    Equity Share Capital24.0624.0624.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.473.540.74
    Diluted EPS2.473.540.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.473.540.74
    Diluted EPS2.473.540.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Mirza International #Mirza Intl #Results
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:22 am
