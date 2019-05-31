Mirza Intl Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 286.96 crore, up 27.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.96 crore in March 2019 up 27.17% from Rs. 225.65 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2019 down 59.74% from Rs. 17.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.94 crore in March 2019 down 28.18% from Rs. 41.69 crore in March 2018.

Mirza Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.48 in March 2018.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 58.65 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.95% returns over the last 6 months and -53.84% over the last 12 months.