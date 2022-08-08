 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mirza Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.55 crore, up 92.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirza International are:

Net Sales at Rs 481.55 crore in June 2022 up 92.03% from Rs. 250.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.00 crore in June 2022 up 255.01% from Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.64 crore in June 2022 up 112.48% from Rs. 36.07 crore in June 2021.

Mirza Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2021.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 270.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 94.09% returns over the last 6 months and 337.75% over the last 12 months.

Mirza International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 481.55 442.67 250.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 481.55 442.67 250.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 86.87 89.10 74.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 167.40 215.48 103.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.97 -72.72 -42.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.18 28.75 22.86
Depreciation 17.48 10.15 14.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.56 112.85 57.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.10 59.05 20.72
Other Income 2.06 -11.41 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.16 47.64 21.60
Interest 5.31 6.67 6.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.85 40.97 15.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.85 40.97 15.11
Tax 13.85 11.21 3.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.00 29.76 11.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.00 29.76 11.27
Equity Share Capital 24.06 24.06 24.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.32 2.47 0.94
Diluted EPS 3.32 2.47 0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.32 2.47 0.94
Diluted EPS 3.32 2.47 0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:11 pm
