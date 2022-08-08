English
    Mirza Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.55 crore, up 92.03% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirza International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 481.55 crore in June 2022 up 92.03% from Rs. 250.77 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.00 crore in June 2022 up 255.01% from Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.64 crore in June 2022 up 112.48% from Rs. 36.07 crore in June 2021.

    Mirza Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2021.

    Mirza Intl shares closed at 270.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 94.09% returns over the last 6 months and 337.75% over the last 12 months.

    Mirza International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations481.55442.67250.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations481.55442.67250.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.8789.1074.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods167.40215.48103.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.97-72.72-42.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.1828.7522.86
    Depreciation17.4810.1514.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.56112.8557.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.1059.0520.72
    Other Income2.06-11.410.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.1647.6421.60
    Interest5.316.676.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.8540.9715.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.8540.9715.11
    Tax13.8511.213.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.0029.7611.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.0029.7611.27
    Equity Share Capital24.0624.0624.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.322.470.94
    Diluted EPS3.322.470.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.322.470.94
    Diluted EPS3.322.470.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:11 pm
