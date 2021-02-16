Mirza Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 380.07 crore, down 4.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 380.07 crore in December 2020 down 4.37% from Rs. 397.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.48 crore in December 2020 down 28.13% from Rs. 21.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.19 crore in December 2020 down 22.24% from Rs. 59.40 crore in December 2019.

Mirza Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2019.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 50.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.31% returns over the last 6 months and -17.97% over the last 12 months.