Mirza Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 380.07 crore, down 4.37% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirza International are:

Net Sales at Rs 380.07 crore in December 2020 down 4.37% from Rs. 397.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.48 crore in December 2020 down 28.13% from Rs. 21.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.19 crore in December 2020 down 22.24% from Rs. 59.40 crore in December 2019.

Mirza Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2019.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 50.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.31% returns over the last 6 months and -17.97% over the last 12 months.

Mirza International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations380.07271.70397.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations380.07271.70397.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials38.8662.9475.42
Purchase of Traded Goods148.72138.95134.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.41-45.4417.33
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.0323.0927.94
Depreciation18.3115.6516.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses85.0959.9282.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.6616.6042.44
Other Income0.230.510.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8817.1143.02
Interest12.0511.2611.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.835.8531.55
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax15.835.8531.55
Tax0.36-0.5210.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.486.3821.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.486.3821.53
Equity Share Capital24.0624.0624.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.290.531.79
Diluted EPS1.290.531.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.290.531.79
Diluted EPS1.290.531.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2021 12:44 pm

