Mirza Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.65 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 481.65 crore in September 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 392.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.74 crore in September 2022 up 22.36% from Rs. 26.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.14 crore in September 2022 up 13.24% from Rs. 59.29 crore in September 2021.

Mirza Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2021.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 290.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.00% returns over the last 6 months and 249.85% over the last 12 months.