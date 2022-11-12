 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mirza Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.65 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mirza International are:

Net Sales at Rs 481.65 crore in September 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 392.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.74 crore in September 2022 up 22.36% from Rs. 26.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.14 crore in September 2022 up 13.24% from Rs. 59.29 crore in September 2021.

Mirza Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2021.

Mirza Intl shares closed at 290.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.00% returns over the last 6 months and 249.85% over the last 12 months.

Mirza International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 481.65 483.82 392.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 481.65 483.82 392.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 91.84 86.87 67.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 291.08 167.40 143.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -103.38 11.97 17.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.42 30.36 25.57
Depreciation 16.36 17.54 18.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 107.57 111.20 90.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.75 58.48 30.31
Other Income 3.04 2.06 10.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.78 60.54 41.15
Interest 6.29 5.32 7.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.49 55.22 33.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.49 55.22 33.81
Tax 11.80 14.24 7.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.69 40.99 26.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.69 40.99 26.76
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 0.02 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 32.74 41.01 26.76
Equity Share Capital 24.06 24.06 24.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.72 3.41 2.22
Diluted EPS 2.72 3.41 2.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.72 3.41 2.22
Diluted EPS 2.72 3.41 2.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:52 pm
